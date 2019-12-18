Kokua Line: City says homeless ruling won’t derail enforcement

Q uestion : Will the city stop the homeless sweeps now that the Supreme Court has let the Boise ruling stand? Read more

Question: Will the city stop the homeless sweeps now that the Supreme Court has let the Boise ruling stand?

Answer: No, although to be clear, city officials describe the clearing of city sidewalks and parks as “compassionate disruption,” intended to keep public spaces available for use by all, and emphasize that the homeless people displaced are offered social services and emergency shelter.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the appeal of a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that found it unconstitutional (“cruel and unusual punishment”) to roust homeless people from public property when no shelter is available; the ruling stands. Read it at 808ne.ws/martinvboise.

Advocates for the homeless hail this as a significant protection, while officials in some affected cities, such as Los Angeles, say it deters the clearing of unsafe, unhealthy encampments.

Hawaii also is within the 9th Circuit’s jurisdiction, but Marc Alexander, executive director of Honolulu’s Office of Housing, said city practices won’t be affected. He said “compassionate disruption” already emphasizes intensive outreach, including emergency shelter being available for the homeless people affected by any given enforcement action.

There isn’t shelter space for all of Oahu’s estimated 2,400 unsheltered homeless people on any given night, but enforcement doesn’t occur islandwide, he said. Rather, enforcement occurs on specific streets (with at least 24 hours notice) and takes shelter availability into account.

For more information about the city’s efforts, see 808ne.ws/housing.

Q: I changed my address. Do I have to reapply for my vote? I get the ballot in the mail.

A: Yes, you must update your voter registration if you have changed your name, residence or mailing address, according to the state Office of Elections. You may do so online, at olvr.hawaii.gov, or by completing a new Voter Registration Application and submitting it to the city clerk’s office.

You can download the form at 808ne.ws/voterapp, or pick one up at a post office, public library or satellite city hall, among other locations, according to the city clerk’s Elections Division. Where to return the form (by mail or in person) is listed on it, and varies by county.

You said you have voted by mail in the past, which means that you had requested an absentee ballot. Moving forward, all Hawaii registered voters will receive ballots in the mail, as the state shifts primarily to this method of voting. However, any voter who doesn’t want to mail in their completed ballot will have the option of dropping it off.

Auwe

I am a senior and walk daily for health reasons. While walking on Diamond Head Road by Kapiolani Community College, I tripped and fell because of the uneven sidewalk, sustaining some abrasions. The area where I fell is near the driveway by the bus stop facing Diamond Head. Since this area is used heavily by walkers, joggers and tourists going to Diamond Head or the KCC open market, repairs need to be done to the entire (mauka side) sidewalk area along Diamond Head Road to prevent others from tripping and falling. — David

Mahalo

Big mahalo to the Honolulu Police Department. On Dec. 15, someone set off firecrackers near the bus stop by the Nuuanu and Beretania intersection. One firecracker every few minutes, but very loud, startling and scary if you had to be there, as many people use and walk by that bus stop. Called 911 and HPD sent a police car. The culprits may not have been caught because they can see a police car approaching, but the firecrackers stopped. Thank you to HPD. — D. Nomura

