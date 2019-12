Coldwell Banker Pacific has announced two new independent agents. Read more

>> Cheryl Akuna has joined the firm’s Kapolei office. Akuna most recently served as a resource caregiver at the Department of Human Services on Maui.

>> Patrick Kauanoe Lum has joined the firm’s Diamond Head-Kahala office. Lum began his real estate career in 2015 as a Realtor-associate with Keller Williams. Prior to that, he was a leasing sales director in the Washington, D.C., metro area, overseeing nine communities.

Century 21 iProperties Hawaii announced that Hawaii real estate veteran Abe Lee has returned as principal broker. Lee will be managing the firm’s current roster of 164 agents and their activities, drawing upon four decades of experience in the industry. He has been a licensed real estate agent since 1974 and a licensed broker since 1980.

