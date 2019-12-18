[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

BASKETBALL

High school Preseason boys: ‘Iolani Classic–Garfield (Wash.) vs. Kaiser, 3:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (Penn.) vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.; Oak Hill (Va.) vs.

Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m.; Jefferson (Ore.) vs. Damien, 8 p.m.; games at ‘Iolani gym.

ILH Division II girls: Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha I-AA at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA boys: Roosevelt at Kalaheo, 2 p.m.; Kaiser at Kaimuki, 4 p.m.; Kalani at

Farrington, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku at Castle, 7 p.m.; McKinley at Moanalua, 7 p.m.

OIA girls: Farrington at Kalani, 4 p.m.;

Kahuku at Castle, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo at Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; McKinley at Moanalua, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

BASKETBALL

High school Preseason boys: ‘Iolani Classic–Consolation, Tsinghua (China) vs. Archbishop Wood (Penn.)/Moanalua loser, 9:30 a.m.; Mililani vs. Jefferson (Ore.)/Damien loser, 11 a.m.; Garfield (Wash.)/Kaiser loser vs. Kamehameha, 12:30 p.m.; Oak Hill (Va.)/Mid-Pacific loser vs.

‘Iolani, 2 p.m.; Quarterfinals, Garfield (Wash.)/Kaiser winner vs. Long

Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 3:30 p.m.; Wasatch (Utah) vs. Archbishop Wood (Penn.)/Moanalua winner, 5 p.m.; Oak Hill (Va.)/Mid-Pacific winner vs. Kalani, 6:30 p.m.; Mount Vernon (N.Y.) vs. Jefferson (Ore.)/Damien winner, 8 p.m.; also, Dunk Contest to follow 8 p.m. game; games and dunk contest at ‘Iolani gym.

ILH Division I girls: Maryknoll at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m.

OIA girls: McKinley at Kalani, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Damien vs. Sacred Hearts, 4:15 p.m., at Kapiolani; Punahou II at Punahou, 4:15 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.

OIA boys: Mililani at Pearl City, 5:30 p.m.

OIA girls: Pearl City at Mililani, 5:30 p.m.

Basketball

Preseason High School Boys

‘Iolani Classic

Tuesday, At ‘Iolani

Kalani 45, ‘Iolani 44

Long Island Lutheran 63, Kamehameha 57

Mount Vernon (N.Y.) 66, Mililani 51

Wasatch (Utah) 101, Tsinghua (China) 59

Leading scorers– Kalani: Micah Kouchi 13; Jacob Shibuya 11; Brandon Chung 10. ‘Iolani: Devan Fujinaka 14; Andrew Dawson 13; Wes Yamada 10. Mount Vernon: Troy Hupstead 27; Irvin Patrick 12. Mililani: Ethan Rudometkin 13; Kanoa Gibson 10; Koby Sison 10. Wasatch: Richard Isaacs Jr. 21; Caleb Lohner 16; Richie Saunders 16; Fousseyni Traore 12. Tsinghua: Cai Xin chen 14; Li Ou wen 11; Shi Kui 10.

BIIF

Tuesday

Boys varsity

Hawaii Prep 57, St. Joseph’s 17

Konawaena 52, Pahoa 43

Leading scorers–Hawaii Prep: Zander Laros 14. St. Joseph’s: Johnathan Eftink 5. Konawaena: Kainoa Jones 17;

Kamaehu Makanui 10. Pahoa: Jayda Broad-Melander 11; Barreon Holland 10.

Boys junior varsity

Konawaena 61, Pahoa 39

ILH

Tuesday

Boys varsity, Division III

Christian Academy 46,

Hawaiian Mission 43

Leading scorers–Christian Academy: Sky Okamura 20. Hawaiian Mission: Maka Brede 18.

Girls varsity, Division I

‘Iolani 53, Maryknoll 47

Kamehameha 65, Punahou 51

Leading scorers–‘Iolani: Jovi

Wahinekapu Lefotu 17; Alexis Huntimer 11; Lily Lefotu Wahinekapu 11.

Maryknoll: Serenity Moananu 22; Aloha Akaka 13. Kamehameha: Camille Feary 18; Malie Marfil 15; Noelle Sua-Godinet 14. Punahou: Taylor Hange 16.

Division II

University 49, ‘Iolani 23

OIA

Tuesday

Girls varsity

Mililani 38, Campbell 29

Leading scorers–Mililani: Kiana Ponce 18; Kylie Bagay 10. Campbell: Alexia

Vitale 8.

Girls junior varsity

Mililani 28, Campbell 22

College Men

Tuesday

East

American U. 82, Mount St. Mary’s 76

Florida 83, Providence 51

Georgetown 81, UMBC 55

Miami 78, Temple 77

Princeton 90, Iona 86, OT

Robert Morris 83, Cent. Michigan 79

South

Austin Peay 80, McKendree 61

Campbell 60, Elon 46

East Carolina 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 57

Florida St. 98, North Florida 81

Lipscomb 78, Tennessee Tech 60

Louisiana Tech 69, NC Central 60

South Alabama 89, Alabama A&M 79

UAB 63, North Alabama 56

UNC-Asheville 78, Stetson 76

Winthrop 93, SIU-Edwardsville 73

Midwest

Creighton 83, Oklahoma 73

Dayton 71, North Texas 58

Drake 92, Mount Marty 74

E. Michigan 60, Northeastern 55

Kent St. 85, NC A&T 71, OT

Marquette 93, Grambling St. 72

North Dakota 109, Northland College 50

Ohio St. 80, SE Missouri 48

Oral Roberts 97, Chicago St. 59

Purdue 69, Ohio 51

Saint Louis 82, Maryville (MO) 69

UMKC 72, Toledo 57

Wright St. 92, MVSU 50

Southwest

UTEP 67, UC Irvine 61

West

Air Force 99, Johnson & Wales (CO) 42

E. Washington 97, Omaha 56

N. Colorado 86, Denver 64

New Mexico 91, Grand Canyon 71

Pepperdine 77, Portland St. 71

Stanford 64, San Francisco 56

Weber St. 109, Bethesda 62

College Women

AP Top 25

Monday

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Stanford (27) 9-0 747 1

2. UConn (1) 8-0 685 2

3. Oregon (1) 8-1 679 3

4. Oregon State (1) 9-0 653 4

5. South Carolina 10-1 633 5

6. Louisville 10-1 599 7

7. Baylor 8-1 598 6

8. Florida State 10-0 549 8

9. NC State 10-0 497 9

10. UCLA 9-0 459 10

11. Texas A&M 9-1 447 11

12. Indiana 10-1 422 12

13. Maryland 8-2 398 13

14. Kentucky 10-1 361 14

15. Mississippi State 8-2 333 15

16. DePaul 9-1 314 16

17. Gonzaga 9-1 256 17

18. Arizona 10-0 242 18

19. Michigan State 7-2 153 19

20. Missouri State 9-1 151 20

21. Arkansas 10-1 123 21

22. West Virginia 7-1 115 22

23. Tennessee 8-1 100 23

24. Michigan 9-1 77 24

25. South Dakota 12-1 45 NR

Others receiving votes: Miami 42, Florida Gulf Coast 37, Minnesota 20, Rutgers 7, Colorado 4, Arizona State 1, TCU 1, Ohio State 1, Kansas 1.

Top 25

Tuesday

No. 17 Gonzaga 65, Wyoming 54

USA Today Top 25

Tuesday

Record Pts Pvs

1. Stanford (27) 9-0 769 1

2. Connecticut (3) 9-0 737 2

3. Oregon 9-1 706 3

4. Oregon State (1) 9-0 687 4

5. Baylor 8-1 640 5

6. South Carolina 10-1 613 6

7. Louisville 10-1 605 7

8. Florida State 10-0 550 8

9. North Carolina State 10-0 524 9

10. UCLA 9-0 489 10

11. Maryland 8-2 417 12

12. Texas A&M 9-1 409 13

13. Kentucky 10-1 404 11

14. Indiana 10-1 367 15

15. Mississippi State 9-2 360 14

16. DePaul 9-2 299 16

17. Missouri State 9-1 274 18

18. Gonzaga 9-1 272 17

19. Arizona 10-0 221 19

20. Arkansas 10-1 172 20

21. South Dakota 11-1 142 21

22. Michigan 9-1 120 22

23. Michigan State 7-2 85 23

24. Tennessee 8-1 68 24

25. West Virginia 7-1 58 25

Others Receiving Votes: Florida Gulf Coast 33; Princeton 16; Minnesota 13;

Arizona State 7; Northwestern 5; TCU 3; Georgia Tech 3; Creighton 3; LSU 2; South Florida 1; Marquette 1.

Soccer

BIIF

Tuesday

Girls varsity

Waiakea 2, Kamehameha-Hawaii 2

Goal scorers–Waiakea: Mya Atwal;

Jacelyn Cambra. Kamehameha-Hawaii: Lei Lin Ching; Nanea Wong Yuen.

ILH

Tuesday

Boys varsity

Kamehameha 2, Le Jardin 1

Punahou 5, Damien 0

Goal scorers– Kamehameha: N/A. Le Jardin: N/A. Punahou: Dominic Gusman; Jacob Moore; Liam Nichols-Shipley; Justin Nishimoto; La’akeaikamalu Salvani.