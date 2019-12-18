Today
BASKETBALL
High school Preseason boys: ‘Iolani Classic–Garfield (Wash.) vs. Kaiser, 3:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (Penn.) vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.; Oak Hill (Va.) vs.
Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m.; Jefferson (Ore.) vs. Damien, 8 p.m.; games at ‘Iolani gym.
ILH Division II girls: Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha I-AA at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.
ILH Division III girls: Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
OIA boys: Roosevelt at Kalaheo, 2 p.m.; Kaiser at Kaimuki, 4 p.m.; Kalani at
Farrington, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku at Castle, 7 p.m.; McKinley at Moanalua, 7 p.m.
OIA girls: Farrington at Kalani, 4 p.m.;
Kahuku at Castle, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo at Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; McKinley at Moanalua, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
BASKETBALL
High school Preseason boys: ‘Iolani Classic–Consolation, Tsinghua (China) vs. Archbishop Wood (Penn.)/Moanalua loser, 9:30 a.m.; Mililani vs. Jefferson (Ore.)/Damien loser, 11 a.m.; Garfield (Wash.)/Kaiser loser vs. Kamehameha, 12:30 p.m.; Oak Hill (Va.)/Mid-Pacific loser vs.
‘Iolani, 2 p.m.; Quarterfinals, Garfield (Wash.)/Kaiser winner vs. Long
Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 3:30 p.m.; Wasatch (Utah) vs. Archbishop Wood (Penn.)/Moanalua winner, 5 p.m.; Oak Hill (Va.)/Mid-Pacific winner vs. Kalani, 6:30 p.m.; Mount Vernon (N.Y.) vs. Jefferson (Ore.)/Damien winner, 8 p.m.; also, Dunk Contest to follow 8 p.m. game; games and dunk contest at ‘Iolani gym.
ILH Division I girls: Maryknoll at
Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m.
OIA girls: McKinley at Kalani, 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
ILH girls: Damien vs. Sacred Hearts, 4:15 p.m., at Kapiolani; Punahou II at Punahou, 4:15 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.
OIA boys: Mililani at Pearl City, 5:30 p.m.
OIA girls: Pearl City at Mililani, 5:30 p.m.
Basketball
Preseason High School Boys
‘Iolani Classic
Tuesday, At ‘Iolani
Kalani 45, ‘Iolani 44
Long Island Lutheran 63, Kamehameha 57
Mount Vernon (N.Y.) 66, Mililani 51
Wasatch (Utah) 101, Tsinghua (China) 59
Leading scorers– Kalani: Micah Kouchi 13; Jacob Shibuya 11; Brandon Chung 10. ‘Iolani: Devan Fujinaka 14; Andrew Dawson 13; Wes Yamada 10. Mount Vernon: Troy Hupstead 27; Irvin Patrick 12. Mililani: Ethan Rudometkin 13; Kanoa Gibson 10; Koby Sison 10. Wasatch: Richard Isaacs Jr. 21; Caleb Lohner 16; Richie Saunders 16; Fousseyni Traore 12. Tsinghua: Cai Xin chen 14; Li Ou wen 11; Shi Kui 10.
BIIF
Tuesday
Boys varsity
Hawaii Prep 57, St. Joseph’s 17
Konawaena 52, Pahoa 43
Leading scorers–Hawaii Prep: Zander Laros 14. St. Joseph’s: Johnathan Eftink 5. Konawaena: Kainoa Jones 17;
Kamaehu Makanui 10. Pahoa: Jayda Broad-Melander 11; Barreon Holland 10.
Boys junior varsity
Konawaena 61, Pahoa 39
ILH
Tuesday
Boys varsity, Division III
Christian Academy 46,
Hawaiian Mission 43
Leading scorers–Christian Academy: Sky Okamura 20. Hawaiian Mission: Maka Brede 18.
Girls varsity, Division I
‘Iolani 53, Maryknoll 47
Kamehameha 65, Punahou 51
Leading scorers–‘Iolani: Jovi
Wahinekapu Lefotu 17; Alexis Huntimer 11; Lily Lefotu Wahinekapu 11.
Maryknoll: Serenity Moananu 22; Aloha Akaka 13. Kamehameha: Camille Feary 18; Malie Marfil 15; Noelle Sua-Godinet 14. Punahou: Taylor Hange 16.
Division II
University 49, ‘Iolani 23
OIA
Tuesday
Girls varsity
Mililani 38, Campbell 29
Leading scorers–Mililani: Kiana Ponce 18; Kylie Bagay 10. Campbell: Alexia
Vitale 8.
Girls junior varsity
Mililani 28, Campbell 22
College Men
Tuesday
East
American U. 82, Mount St. Mary’s 76
Florida 83, Providence 51
Georgetown 81, UMBC 55
Miami 78, Temple 77
Princeton 90, Iona 86, OT
Robert Morris 83, Cent. Michigan 79
South
Austin Peay 80, McKendree 61
Campbell 60, Elon 46
East Carolina 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 57
Florida St. 98, North Florida 81
Lipscomb 78, Tennessee Tech 60
Louisiana Tech 69, NC Central 60
South Alabama 89, Alabama A&M 79
UAB 63, North Alabama 56
UNC-Asheville 78, Stetson 76
Winthrop 93, SIU-Edwardsville 73
Midwest
Creighton 83, Oklahoma 73
Dayton 71, North Texas 58
Drake 92, Mount Marty 74
E. Michigan 60, Northeastern 55
Kent St. 85, NC A&T 71, OT
Marquette 93, Grambling St. 72
North Dakota 109, Northland College 50
Ohio St. 80, SE Missouri 48
Oral Roberts 97, Chicago St. 59
Purdue 69, Ohio 51
Saint Louis 82, Maryville (MO) 69
UMKC 72, Toledo 57
Wright St. 92, MVSU 50
Southwest
UTEP 67, UC Irvine 61
West
Air Force 99, Johnson & Wales (CO) 42
E. Washington 97, Omaha 56
N. Colorado 86, Denver 64
New Mexico 91, Grand Canyon 71
Pepperdine 77, Portland St. 71
Stanford 64, San Francisco 56
Weber St. 109, Bethesda 62
College Women
AP Top 25
Monday
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (27) 9-0 747 1
2. UConn (1) 8-0 685 2
3. Oregon (1) 8-1 679 3
4. Oregon State (1) 9-0 653 4
5. South Carolina 10-1 633 5
6. Louisville 10-1 599 7
7. Baylor 8-1 598 6
8. Florida State 10-0 549 8
9. NC State 10-0 497 9
10. UCLA 9-0 459 10
11. Texas A&M 9-1 447 11
12. Indiana 10-1 422 12
13. Maryland 8-2 398 13
14. Kentucky 10-1 361 14
15. Mississippi State 8-2 333 15
16. DePaul 9-1 314 16
17. Gonzaga 9-1 256 17
18. Arizona 10-0 242 18
19. Michigan State 7-2 153 19
20. Missouri State 9-1 151 20
21. Arkansas 10-1 123 21
22. West Virginia 7-1 115 22
23. Tennessee 8-1 100 23
24. Michigan 9-1 77 24
25. South Dakota 12-1 45 NR
Others receiving votes: Miami 42, Florida Gulf Coast 37, Minnesota 20, Rutgers 7, Colorado 4, Arizona State 1, TCU 1, Ohio State 1, Kansas 1.
Top 25
Tuesday
No. 17 Gonzaga 65, Wyoming 54
USA Today Top 25
Tuesday
Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (27) 9-0 769 1
2. Connecticut (3) 9-0 737 2
3. Oregon 9-1 706 3
4. Oregon State (1) 9-0 687 4
5. Baylor 8-1 640 5
6. South Carolina 10-1 613 6
7. Louisville 10-1 605 7
8. Florida State 10-0 550 8
9. North Carolina State 10-0 524 9
10. UCLA 9-0 489 10
11. Maryland 8-2 417 12
12. Texas A&M 9-1 409 13
13. Kentucky 10-1 404 11
14. Indiana 10-1 367 15
15. Mississippi State 9-2 360 14
16. DePaul 9-2 299 16
17. Missouri State 9-1 274 18
18. Gonzaga 9-1 272 17
19. Arizona 10-0 221 19
20. Arkansas 10-1 172 20
21. South Dakota 11-1 142 21
22. Michigan 9-1 120 22
23. Michigan State 7-2 85 23
24. Tennessee 8-1 68 24
25. West Virginia 7-1 58 25
Others Receiving Votes: Florida Gulf Coast 33; Princeton 16; Minnesota 13;
Arizona State 7; Northwestern 5; TCU 3; Georgia Tech 3; Creighton 3; LSU 2; South Florida 1; Marquette 1.
Soccer
BIIF
Tuesday
Girls varsity
Waiakea 2, Kamehameha-Hawaii 2
Goal scorers–Waiakea: Mya Atwal;
Jacelyn Cambra. Kamehameha-Hawaii: Lei Lin Ching; Nanea Wong Yuen.
ILH
Tuesday
Boys varsity
Kamehameha 2, Le Jardin 1
Punahou 5, Damien 0
Goal scorers– Kamehameha: N/A. Le Jardin: N/A. Punahou: Dominic Gusman; Jacob Moore; Liam Nichols-Shipley; Justin Nishimoto; La’akeaikamalu Salvani.
