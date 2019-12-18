Hawaii senior Norene Iosia named to American Volleyball Coaches Association’s All-America honorable mention team

Hawaii senior Norene Iosia today was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America honorable mention team, one of 42 players so honored.

Iosia, the Big West Player of the Year, played both setter and hitter when helping the Rainbow Wahine to their first conference title since 2016.

Hawaii (26-4) advanced to the NCAA tournament third round, losing to Nebraska on Friday.

Two other Big West players were named to the 14-member third team in UC Santa Barbara senior hitter Lindsey Ruddins and Cal Poly junior hitter Maia Dvoracek.

Iosia was a four-time first-team all-Big West selection and, this season, was a first-team all-Pacific North pick. Iosia finished her career tied for second in aces with Martina Cincerova (139), is eighth in digs (1,175) and ninth in assists (3,148).

Hawaii also did not have an AVCA All-American last season, just the fifth time dating back to 1981.

No Wahine has been selected to the first three teams since senior middle blocker Emily Maglio was on the second team in 2017.

Also named to honorable mention was Utah sophomore setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres (‘Iolani).