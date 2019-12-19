Bubbies Hawaii Kai slated to close in January

Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts at Koko Marina Center in Hawaii Kai is closing its doors next month after more than 20 years in business.

In a Facebook post, Bubbies Ice Cream Hawaii Kai wrote that Jan. 15, 2020 would probably be its last day at the center. Property managers at Koko Marina Center confirmed the closing next month.

“Changing business operations necessitate our closing… Please redeem your gift certificates before then. Mahalo for the last twenty plus years!” said the post.

In its Facebook profile, the company said ice cream guru Keith Robbins opened the first Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream and Desserts more than 25 years ago. Win Schoneman is the franchise operator of the Hawaii Kai location.

Maya Ricardo of Honolulu said she was sad to see Bubbies close, calling it a Hawaii staple and a regular gathering place for her and her friends when she was in high school.

Anju Bhandari, who now lives in California, but grew up going to Bubbies, made a stop during a recent visit to get her favorite green tea mochi ice cream treats. She remembers it as a late-night dessert spot that she and friends would visit, driving from downtown Honolulu.

A Bubbies ice cream shop on University Avenue closed in the fall of 2015 after 30 years in business, as announced in a Star-Advertiser newspaper advertisement. Robbins had named the business after his grandmother, who first introduced him to ice cream.

Bubbies will continue to sell its mochi ice cream at retail stores.