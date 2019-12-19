Hawaii’s hotel industry, save for Kauai, posts solid November growth

Hawaii’s hotel industry posted statewide gains in November across all main performances measures, according to a report released Thursday by the Hawaii Tourism Authority using data from STR.

Statewide occupancy in November rose nearly 3% to 78.8%. The average daily rate increased more than 4% to nearly $260. Revenue per available room, which is considered by many in the industry to be the best measure of performance since it’s the revenue each hotel earns per room regardless of its occupancy status, climbed more than 8% to nearly $205.

Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island also posted gains across all three categories in November; however Kauai posted flat occupancy and declines in average daily rate and revenue per available room.

In November, Hawaii hotel room revenues statewide grew year over year by nearly 8% to $330.3 million. Room demand during the same period rose more than 3% to 1.3 million room nights. At the same time, room supply at 1.6 million room nights, dropped a scant 0.5%.

Year to date, statewide occupancy was flat at 80.9%, the average daily rate rose nearly 2% to just over $276 and revenue per available room increased by more than 2% to more than $223. Oahu’s occupancy was flat, but it posted gains in average daily rate and revenue per available room. Maui and Hawaii island realized year-to-date growth in all three categories. However, Kauai experienced year-to-date declines in all three categories.

The year-to-date results take into account the industry’s slow start at the beginning of 2019. The industry didn’t really begin to pick up in 2019 until after May when comparisons to tough periods, including the 2018 lava eruptions, made this year look more favorable.

Year to date, Hawaii hotel room revenues statewide were just above flat at just over $4 billion. Room demand during the same period fell more than 1% to nearly 14.6 million room nights. At the same time, room supply at 18 million room nights, dropped by 1.5%.