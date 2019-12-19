Maui police arrest woman for trying to run over man, seek suspect in convenience store stabbing

Maui police arrested a woman and are seeking a man suspected in a stabbing as they investigate both an attempted murder that occurred in Honokohau, and an assault in Kahului that occurred over the last few days.

On Wednesday, at about 10 a.m., Lahaina Patrol officers were dispatched to Honoapiilani Highway and Honokohau Valley Road to investigate a report of a car being used to damage another car.

Upon arrival, they found that a 51-year-old woman, identified as Michelle Howins, intentionally rammed her vehicle into another vehicle. She was also reported to have been hitting passing vehicles and bicyclists with a metal pole, lying across the roadway and blocking traffic.

Investigators found that Howins intentionally struck a vehicle belonging to a a 35-year old man while he was sitting in it. The man stepped out of his vehicle, after which Howins attempted to run him over three different times. He did not sustain any injuries.

Police arrested Howins for attempted murder in the second degree, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

On Tuesday, at about 8:45 p.m., Wailuku patrol officers responded to a report of stabbing at the 7-Eleven store at 111 Alamaha St. in Kahului.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found a 42-year-old man had been stabbed in the stomach after reportedly arguing with another man inside the store.

The suspect fled in a white pickup truck with Hawaii license plates MNA 772. A review of video surveillance footage and investigation identified him as Jose Angel Lozoya-Garcia.

Lozoya-Garcia, 34, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 240 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lozoya-Garcia, but warn the public not to approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.