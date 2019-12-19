Teen injured in surf at Ehukai Beach

A private water safety company rescued today a 14-year-old boy who got into trouble in surf at Ehukai Beach Park on the North Shore, Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said in an email.
Hawaiian Water Patrol responded to the boy at about 4:15 p.m. and brought him to shore.
Ocean Safety lifeguards treated the boy when he was brought to shore.
American Medical Response treated and transported the teen to a hospital in serious condition with a possible head injury, Enright said.
