U.S. Attorney believes group behind violent crimes on Oahu

U.S. Attorney Kenji Price said a group may be behind some of the recent armed crimes in Hawaii, particularly on Oahu, during a news conference today addressing the spike in violent crimes.

“We think that some of these incidents are related. … Some of the violent incidents (are) organized in some fashion,” he said.

Price did not say exactly which incidents were related, but referenced the arrest made today of a suspect who in November stole a gun safe containing 30 guns from the Waialua residence of an “avid hunter.”

Court records show that law enforcement officers are investigating a possible relationship between the burglary and recent violent crimes on Oahu.

The suspect is also thought to be involved in stealing several military utility terrain vehicles and a cargo trailer from Schofield Barracks and looking to distribute meth.

Price mentioned several other crimes, but did not say that they were connected, such as an October carjacking in Aiea involving at least four suspects who stole a victim’s truck after pointing a handgun at him.

“We’ll continue to go after … this criminal group that I believe is trying to wreak havoc around the islands,” Price said.