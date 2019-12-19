ExtraFamily: ‘Christmas with the Animals,’ ‘Kids in the Kitchen,’ Salvation Army Live Nativity

Highlights of the top family-friendly events this week, courtesy Play. Read more

ZOO ANIMALS LOVE PRESENTS, TOO

Humans love opening gifts this time of year, and the same can be said for animals at the Honolulu Zoo.

“Christmas with the Animals,” a tradition for more than 20 years, will take place Saturday with animals being presented gifts from zoo volunteers, staff and the public.

“It’s grown now to be just as big of a day for the animals as it is for families that return each year to see the animals devour and tear open their presents,” said Shelby Carlos, volunteer coordinator for the Honolulu Zoo Society.

Nearly 1,500 people attend annually.

The wrapped gifts range from seasonal produce to giant plush toy cars to stuffed animals donated by children.

Carlos said the zoo tries to give every animal something, with the keeper and veterinary staff deciding who gets what.

Visitors can see gifts presented to the sun bears and chimpanzees at 9:30 a.m., the African wild dogs at 10 a.m., the Sumatran tiger at 10:30 a.m., the Indian elephants at 11 a.m., the sloths and tamarinds at 11:15 a.m., and animals at the parrot row and the keiki zoo at 11:30 a.m.

Following the gift giving, at noon the Honolulu Wind Ensemble will perform, and educational and craft activities will take place on the picnic lawn.

CHRISTMAS WITH THE ANIMALS

>> Where: The Honolulu Zoo, 151 Kapahulu Ave.

>> When: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday

>> Cost: $4 to $19

>> Info: 926-3191, honoluluzoo.org

BAKING CLASS DEVELOPS MATH, READING SKILL

Keiki who attend “Kids in the Kitchen” on Saturday at the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center can take pride in creating a delicious dish from scratch.

“Kids in the Kitchen,” a drop-off program for 6- to 12-year-olds, will bake up a Christmas favorite: gingerbread cookies. A limit of 12 students can participate.

“Cooking and baking can get messy at one’s home,” said Liane Usher, president of the center. “(Parents) like that it’s safe and their children are cooking something fun and they’re kid-friendly recipes.”

Kyra Mirikidani, the center’s director of education, will give the baking lesson. Previous classes covered such dishes as spiderweb pizza and apple pie.

“Children love to see something they’ve made from start to finish,” Usher said. “They like to take the recipe home with them and teach their parents how to make the dish. They also have the opportunity to eat something they otherwise would not have eaten before.”

Bonus: There’s an educational element to the program. Keiki will need to follow cooking directions such as measuring, scooping, pouring and mixing, and learn the difference between a teaspoon and tablespoon. They also will be reading out loud and doing simple math.

KIDS IN THE KITCHEN

>> Where: Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center, 111 Ohe St.

>> When: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday

>> Cost: $20 to $25

>> Info: 524-5437, discoverycenterhawaii.org

NATIVITY PLAY A GIFT TO PUBLIC

Throughout the year, the Salvation Army relies on the gift-giving of others to help the less fortunate.

From Sunday through Tuesday, the organization will present a gift to the community in the form of the Salvation Army Live Nativity, held at the organization’s Manoa campus.

“It is easy to become fatigued during the flurry of appeals, collections, bell ringing, and food and toy distribution,” said Major Linda Harmon of the Salvation Army. “Taking a moment to end each season with our own final gift to the Manoa community and others brings us all back to the reason we do what we do.”

The Salvation Army has been bringing the story of Christmas to life every year since 1982.

The cast of 11 to 15 is primarily from the Manoa campus, and a couple of live farm animals are also part of the production. Harmon said about 1,500 people attended the shows last year.

“This is an opportunity for us to say thank you for their support,” Harmon said.

A 30-minute candlelight service will be held after the show on Christmas Eve.

THE SALVATION ARMY LIVE NATIVITY

>> Where: Salvation Army’s Manoa Campus, 2950 Manoa Road

>> When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday

>> Cost: Free

>> Info: 988-2136, hawaii.salvationarmy.org