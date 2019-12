Books recommended by the Hawaii State Public Library System:

“DOWNSTAIRS GIRL”

By Stacey Lee

By day, 17-year-old Jo Kwan works as a lady’s maid for the cruel Caroline Payne, the daughter of one of the wealthiest men in Atlanta. But by night, Jo moonlights as the pseudonymous author of a newspaper advice column for “the genteel Southern lady.” For ages 12 and up.

“ALL-OF-A-KIND FAMILY HANUKKAH”

By Emily Jenkens

Four-year-old Gertie feels left out when her older sisters won’t let her help prepare holiday latkes, but Papa asks her to help with an important task — lighting the menorah. For ages 4 to 8.