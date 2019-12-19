Japanese student detained without bail in Hawaii after child pornography arrest

A federal court judge decided this afternoon to detain without bail a university student from Japan arrested for transporting child pornography in Hawaii, citing him as a risk to flee and a danger to the community.

At a 2 p.m. hearing today at the U.S. District Court in downtown Honolulu, Mag. Judge Wes Reber Porter agreed with a motion to detain the suspect, Kenneth Hyon Lim.

Law enforcement officers said they have evidence that Lim is producing child pornography, saying he is currently in contact with young girls from Japan, convincing them to send him nude photos and threatening them if they do not, according to court documents.

Lim was arrested Monday at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after getting off a flight from Japan.

He is believed to be a dual citizen of the United States and Japan, and was found to have a Hawaii’s driver’s license.

He was living in an apartment in Honolulu that he said was owned by his father, documents said.

Lim said he was arrested in Japan in 2016 for being in contact with over 100 girls between 10-12 years old since 2014, court records show, using at least one social media application to chat with them and exchange nude photos.

Thousands of images and hundreds of videos of girls estimated between 6 and 13 years old engaging in sexual acts were found on Lim’s phone.

Investigators had initially obtained Lim’s phone and laptop in January.