Birthplace of carbonated water celebrated

TAKARAZUKA, HYOGO >> In 1889, English businessman John Clifford Wilkinson discovered a mineral spring that produced carbonated water near Mukogawa river in the flourishing hot spring town of Takara- zuka. This is believed to be the start of the city’s history with carbonated water.

Sales of Wilkinson Tansan began in 1904, and it was eventually exported. Asahi Soft Drinks Co. currently manufactures the product.

To benefit from the recent popularity of carbonated water, the Takarazuka International Tourism Association last year commissioned Takarazuka Hotel to devise a local recipe for a special highball. The hotel’s Kusunoki bar created the Takarazuka Highball using a liqueur with the scent of roses and violets to symbolize the Takara- zuka Revue, an all-women theater troupe based in the city.

Here’s how to make the highball even if you’re not in Japan: Mix the liqueur and ice in a blender to create a slushie, place it in a glass, and pour carbonated water and whiskey over it. The drink shows off three tiers of color, from pale purple to amber.

“I think women will love this highball, which feels like a cocktail with reduced sweetness. I also want them to enjoy the texture of the ice,” said Satoshi Ichihashi, a bartender at Kusunoki who was involved in developing the recipe.