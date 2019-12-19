comscore Man steals fake presents from Washington state police station | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man steals fake presents from Washington state police station

  • By Associated Press
  In this image from police security video provided by the Pullman, Wash., Police Dept., a Washington State University student is shown leaving the Pullman Police station on Dec. 13 after taking wrapped presents from under a Christmas tree in the lobby of the station shortly after he was released from jail after being held on suspicion of underage drinking. The student carried the gifts to a waiting car, but then discarded them in the police station parking lot when he realized they were just wrapped empty boxes.

PULLMAN, Wash. >> Pullman police say a man just released from jail helped himself to some presents under a Christmas tree in the police department’s lobby — only to find out they were fake.

News outlets report video from the Pullman Police Department shows a 20-year-old Washington State University student after he had been held on suspicious of underage drinking walk up to the tree and take several packages.

But as he walks outside, the video shows him realize the packages were just there for show and were in fact empty. Video then shows the man tossing the empty boxes across the parking lot in frustration.

The person who picked him up went after the fake presents and put them outside the police department’s door.

Police say no charges are being sought.

