News Photo: Lighting up the season By . Today Updated 6:58 pm ASSOCIATED PRESS LIGHTING UP THE SEASON: Spectators watched a Christmas lights display in the Minato district of Tokyo earlier this month. . Comments (0) By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here. Please log in to comment. Previous Story Philippines convicts key clan members in 2009 massacre
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.