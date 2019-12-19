To Do: Howie Mandel, Ice Cube, Mariah Carey, Hall & Oates, Ken Jeong

Highlights of events coming up in Honolulu over the weeks and months ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

DEC. 28

Hip-hop returns to Aloha Stadium with pioneering artist Ice Cube joined by all-around soul artist Usher. Hip-hop/trap trio Migos and DJ Marshmello also join in. Ice Cube, above right, was a founding member of N.W.A. and since has become an established actor.

7 p.m. / Aloha Stadium / $40.84-$522.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

DEC. 29

It doesn’t matter if Howie Mandel (pictured below) has hair or not. Even with a latex glove on his head, his goofball personality has always been funny.

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $75-$95 / hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

DEC. 31

As impeachment looms and next year’s election heats up, who better to warm up your 2020 celebration than political comedian Bill Maher? He returns to celebrate his ninth New Year’s in Hawaii with the spunky Sarah Silverman and “Pitbull” Bobby Slayton as his guests.

8 p.m. / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $45.50-$95.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

JAN. 4-5

Have a joyful New Year with Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” performed by the Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra and the Oahu Choral Society.

7:30 Jan. 4, 4 p.m. Jan. 5 / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $36-95 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

MARCH 10

Pop diva Mariah Carey has had more No. 1 singles than anyone except the Beatles. Tickets for her concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday for locals and military, who are getting a one-hour head start on everyone else. Use the password “Christmas.”

Blaisdell Arena / $65.75 to $255.75 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

TICKER:

>> Hall & Oates,pop music’s top-selling duo, return to Honolulu. 7:30 March 27, Blaisdell Arena, $59-$129. ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

>> Ken Jeong of “The Masked Singer” performs two comedy shows in January. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Blaisdell Concert Hall, $48.50-$63.50. ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000