Hawaii golfers solid on Korn Ferry Tour

Brent Grant and Alex Chiarella finished Top 40 at last week’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in Florida to earn at least eight starts next year. Read more

Brent Grant and Alex Chiarella finished Top 40 at last week’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in Florida to earn at least eight starts next year.

Grant, a Moanalua graduate who played for Brigham Young-Hawaii, shot a final-round 64 Sunday to climb 37 spots and tie for 21st at 14-under 272. He opened with rounds of 72-63-73 at Orange County National Golf Center’s Crooked Cat and Panther Lake courses.

Chiarella, out of Seabury Hall and San Diego, won on Canada’s Mackenzie Tour this year. He tied for 30th at qualifying at 274, shooting 66-72-67-69. Those outside the top 40 — at 275 or higher — earned conditional status on the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour.

That included Mililani graduate Jared Sawada (78—289) and ‘Iolani’s Lorens Chan (75—291), who led the Mackenzie Tour in scoring this year (67.6). Chan was fourth on the Order of Merit and Chiarella 13th. Curtis Thompson and Braden Thornberry were co-medalists at qualifying at 21 under. They are fully exempt next year.

McLachlin holding clinics at Ko Olina

Punahou alum — and PGA Tour champion — Parker McLachlin will offer two short-game clinics Jan. 5 at Ko Olina’s driving range.

They will run from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. and are limited to six students per session.

McLachlin is in the field Jan. 9-12 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished 10th in 2008. McLachlin currently coaches tour players Anna Nordquist, Kevin Streelman, Max Homa and Arron Oberholser on their short games.

To register, call 686-9064 or email golfacademy@koolina.com.

Golf camps offered by UH coaching staff

Golf camps led by the University of Hawaii golf coaching staff and players will be offered Jan. 18, Feb. 15 and April 4 at Kapolei Golf Course. Camps are open to girls and boys ages 11-18, of all abilities.

Each camp will offer technical instruction on the full swing, scoring game, course management and mapping, fitness, and the practice habits and techniques used by championship golfers and the Rainbow Wahine.

Camps have a maximum of 25 and run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To register, visit the Wahine golf link at hawaiiathletics.com. Contact Wahine coach Stephen Bidne at 956-4333.