Hawaii’s Norene Iosia named All-America honorable mention

On Wednesday, Norene Iosia added another accolade to her extensive resume when named one of 42 All-America honorable mentions by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

“It’s definitely just another reflection of how great the teammates I’ve had (are), as well as the coaching staff,” the Hawaii setter/hitter said on campus in the afternoon. “I guess my parents are really proud as well as my coaches. Yeah, this is a big award for our whole team in general.”

Despite being the Big West Player of the Year, she did not make one of the 14-member teams (first, second and third) while two other conference players did.

Named to the third team were UC Santa Barbara senior hitter Lindsey Ruddins and Cal Poly sophomore hitter Maia Dvoracek. Also on the honorable mention list was Utah sophomore setter Saige Ka‘aha‘aina-Torres (‘Iolani).

Iosia played two positions in helping the Rainbow Wahine to their first conference title since 2016. Hawaii (26-4) advanced to the NCAA tournament third round, losing to Nebraska last Friday, with Iosia turning in her 20th double-double of the season and 64th of her career (19 assists, 13 digs).

The Torrance, Calif., native was a four-time first-team All-Big West selection, one of seven Wahine ever to earn that distinction, and, this season, was a first-team All-Pacific North pick. Iosia finished her career tied for second in aces with Martina Cincerova (139), is eighth in digs (1,175) and ninth in assists (3,148).

“It came so fast. I mean, just where this program is going and how I ended my career here,” Iosia said. “Definitely not what I expected, but just the journey of my whole time here has been very, I don’t even know, there’s no words to describe it. Challenging but very fun. I would do it all over again.”

Iosia joined Kanoe Kamana‘o as the only Hawaii setter to earn player of the year honors. She is the 12th Wahine to be named All-America honorable mention and is the program’s third setter, joining Dani Mafua and Mita Uiato.

Iosia also was named to the All-Big West freshman (2016) and All-BWC academic (2017) teams. Three times she was selected to the Hawaiian Airlines Classic all-tournament team including this season when the Wahine won their signature tournament for the first time since 2013.

The AVCA Freshman of the Year went to Washington State middle blocker Magda Jehlarova. The player of the year will be announced at Friday’s All-America banquet held in conjunction with this week’s final four in Pittsburgh.