Emergency repair work closes lanes on South Beretania Street

Two lanes on South Beretania Street before Alapai Street have been closed because of emergency repairs, the Honolulu Police Department said.
The two makai most lanes were closed fronting the police department’s headquarters about 3:45 p.m., HPD said.
