Isles brace for windy, wet weekend as surf pounds windward shores

A strong high-pressure system north of the islands is producing very windy conditions and high surf for all islands through at least Saturday.

A wind advisory is in effect for all islands through 6 p.m. today as the high-pressure system and a developing area of low pressure west of the islands boosts tradewinds, according to the National Weather Service. The trades will continue stengthening through this evening — east to northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph are expected today — remaining strong through Saturday and gradually easing over the weekend.

Starting when the wind adivsory leaves off, a high wind warning for all islands is scheduled to go into effect at 6 p.m. through 6 p.m. Saturday. A high wind warning means winds are expected to be at least 40 mph with gusts over 60 mph.

“The strongest winds tonight and Saturday will likely result in damaging winds, including downed trees and power lines,” the NWS said in a bulletin. “Sporadic power outages are likely. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

In addition to the wind, forecasters expect an old cold front to move through the state early Saturday, bringing with it some wet weather. Mostly cloudy conditions are expcted to persist through the middle of next week.

On Kauai, Hanalei Elementary today closed early for students at 11 a.m. due to inclement weather conditions and unpredictable area river levels, according to the state Department of Education.

A high surf advisory is also in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday for the east shores of all islands.

With waves up to 6 to 10 feet today, increasing to 8 to 12 feet tonight and Saturday, weather officials expect the surf to be rough and choppy due to strong onshore winds.

Beachgoers can expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents to make swimming difficult and dangerous.