Makiki liquor theft leads to arrest for habitual property crime

A 32-year-old woman who allegedly shoplifted liquor from a Makiki supermarket Thursday night had prior felony property crime convictions and was arrested for a habitual property crime.

The suspect was detained by the supermarket staff at 11:15 p.m. Thursday and police arrested her 10 minutes later on suspicion of fourth-degree theft.

After checking her criminal record, police reclassified the case as a habitual property crime.