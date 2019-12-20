Makiki liquor theft leads to arrest for habitual property crime

A 32-year-old woman who allegedly shoplifted liquor from a Makiki supermarket Thursday night had prior felony property crime convictions and was arrested for a habitual property crime.
The suspect was detained by the supermarket staff at 11:15 p.m. Thursday and police arrested her 10 minutes later on suspicion of fourth-degree theft.
After checking her criminal record, police reclassified the case as a habitual property crime.
