Pali Highway to reopen 24/7 in both directions ‘just in time for the holidays’

After 10 months of work following landslides on President’s Day in February, the Pali Highway will open 24/7 in both directions beginning Saturday, the Department of Transportation announced today.

“Just in time for the holidays,” DOT spokesman Tim Sakahara said.

The DOT built a new rock shed structure over the Honolulu-bound lanes that extends out 80 feet from the second Pali Highway tunnel to protect the public from any possible future rockfalls and landslides.

The area is where a 40-year-old Kaneohe woman riding in the bed of a truck was seriously injured Feb. 19 after the landslides.

A one-time four-hour long complete closure of the Honolulu-bound lanes of the highway to complete the 80-foot rock shed will be done sometime in mid-January, but has not yet been scheduled.

The work had been delayed due to heavy rainfall.

The DOT has also conducted repaving and reconstruction of the highway between Waokanaka Street and Kamehameha Highway and street lighting improvements from Vineyard Boulevard to Kamehameha Highway. That work is expected to be completed February 2020, weather permitting.