Police searching for missing boy, 6, in Hilo

Police are searching for a 6-year-old boy who was reported missing in Hilo today.
Benny Rapoza was last seen in the 2100 block of Kalanianaole Avenue at around 3 p.m.
Rapoza is described as 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen without a shirt and wearing a diaper.
The child is autistic, cannot speak and needs immediate care, police said in a news release.
Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the non-emergency line at 935-3311.
