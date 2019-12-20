Suspect, 32, tracked down after allegedly using stolen credit card

A 32-year-old, male suspect was arrested after he allegedly stole a company vehicle from Ala Moana Beach Park Thursday morning that contained a wallet, driver’s license and credit card that was used at a nearby department store.
The 59-year-old victim tracked the credit card charge to the store, where the suspect was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Thursday for investigation of fraudulent use of a credit card.
The victim told police that his company vehicle was stolen between 8 a.m. and 8:11 a.m. Thursday.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.