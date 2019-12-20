Trio, including teen, arrested in Ala Moana area robbery

A 39-year-old man was robbed Thursday in the Ala Moana area by two men and a 15-year-old boy who used “physical force” and threatened the victim with an unspecified “dangerous instrument,” police said.

Police arrested a 39-year-old man, 18-year-old man and the teenager for investigation of first-degree robbery at 3:53 p.m. following the theft that occurred at 3:08 p.m.

Officers did not disclose which of the suspects threatened the victim with the dangerous instrument, or which one used physical force to obtain the man’s property.