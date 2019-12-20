In a vehicle reeking of marijuana, 2 women pull up at a DUI checkpoint with a cache of weapons and drugs, police say

Two Honoka’a women were in police custody today on drug and firearms offenses after they went through a drunk-driving roadblock Thursday night in Waimea in a vehicle that smelled of marijuana, police said.
Crystal Botelho, 40, was driving the vehicle and Nani Jo Keanini, 44, was a passenger when South Kohala patrol officers encountered them around 10:20 p.m. Thursday on Highway 19 near the Kamamalu Street intersection in Waimea.
After detecting an odor of marijuana from the vehicle, officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded .25 caliber handgun, a loaded .45 caliber handgun, 3.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 5.9 grams of suspected marijuana, paraphernalia associated with narcotics use and $336 in cash.
Botelho was charged with one count each of place to keep pistol, carrying a loaded firearm on the highway, third-degree promotion of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $60,250.
Keanini was charged with one count each of place to keep pistol, carrying a loaded firearm on the highway, ownership prohibited, third-degree promotion of dangerous drugs, third-degree promoting detrimental drugs and drug paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $71,250.
Their initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday in Kona District Court.
