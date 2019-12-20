Suspect, 32, tracked down after allegedly using stolen credit card

A 32-year-old, male suspect was arrested after he allegedly stole a company vehicle from Ala Moana Beach Park Thursday morning that contained a wallet, driver’s license and credit card that was used at a nearby department store.

The 59-year-old victim tracked the credit card charge to the store, where the suspect was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Thursday for investigation of fraudulent use of a credit card.

The victim told police that his company vehicle was stolen between 8 a.m. and 8:11 a.m. Thursday.