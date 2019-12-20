comscore Workers try to complete Kauai flood repairs before Ige’s emergency relief order expires | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Workers try to complete Kauai flood repairs before Ige’s emergency relief order expires

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:16 p.m.

The holiday rush has taken on another meaning on Kauai, where the state’s haste to complete road and bridge work along Kuhio Highway before an emergency proclamation expires has left some businesses short of shoppers. Read more

