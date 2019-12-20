comscore University of Hawaii men’s volleyball picked first | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii men’s volleyball picked first

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii men’s volleyball team, preseason No. 1 in the national poll, was the unanimous No. 1 choice to win the Big West in the conference coaches’ ranking released on Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 19, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Dec. 20, 2019

Scroll Up