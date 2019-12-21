2 residents displaced, dogs killed in Maui home fire

Maui firefighters were investigating the cause of a structure fire in Haiku today that displaced two residents and killed their dogs.

Firefighters responded to 1448 W. Kuiaha Road at about 6:20 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames, the Maui Fire Department said.

Both elderly residents made it out of the structure before firefighters arrived and were taken by first responders to Maui Memorial Medical Center for evaluation. A firefighter was also taken to the medical center for an ankle injury, firefighters said.

The blaze destroyed the structure and killed multiple pet dogs, firefighters said.

The cost of the damage was not immediately available. The Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents.