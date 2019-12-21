Brandi Higa leaves KITV to join Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s office

Brandi Higa has left her job as KITV sports director to join Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s office as an information specialist.

Her last day with KITV was Friday. Higa starts with the city Jan. 2, and will report to public information officer Alex Zannes.

“I’ve been looking for a while to expand my career,” Higa told the Star-Advertiser on Saturday. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity to join such a passionate hard-working team.”

Higa’s hiring comes days after news of City and County of Honolulu communications director Andrew Pereira’s departure from the mayor’s office. His last day with the city is Dec. 31. Pereira will be joining Honolulu public relations firm CommPac as a vice president, starting Jan. 2.

Higa, 32, started at KITV in 2010, soon after graduation from Fairfield University, as an intern in the news department, and was mentored by veteran sports director Robert Kekaula.

She quickly moved up to associate producer, full-time producer, reporter and anchor. The former Hawaii Baptist Academy and Fairfield volleyball player was promoted to sports director in 2017 when Kekaula moved from sports to become a news anchor.

“KITV has provided me with incredible experiences and allowed me to meet some of the most important people in my life,” she said.

Cody Krupp, who joined KITV in October 2018, as a sports reporter and weekend anchor will likely handle the bulk of the station’s sports duties. TJ Horgan, a reporter who joined the station in June, also has sports experience, Higa said.

An official announcement from the mayor’s office is expected Monday.