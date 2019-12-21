Hawaii island police resume search for missing 6-year-old boy in Hilo

Hawaii island police are continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old Hilo boy with autism.

Benjamin Rapoza was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday at a home in the 2100 block of Kalanianaole Street in Hilo, police said.

He was described as about 3 feet tall and weighing about 50 pounds, with a slim build, short brown hair, brown eyes, and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing only a diaper, police said.

Police said the boy has been diagnosed with nonverbal autism.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or has seen him in the Keaukaha area is asked to call police detective BJ Sagon at 961-8883 or email him at bobbie-jo.sagon@hawaiicounty.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.