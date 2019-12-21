High wind warning issued for all Hawaiian islands through this evening

A high wind warning is in effect for the state through early this evening.

Very strong trade winds will build across the islands today as a strong high pressure system north of the islands and a low pressure west of the state develops, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

East to northeast winds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected today for the entire state. The strongest winds are forecasted to occur over and immediately downwind from the mountains.

Damaging winds, downed trees, fallen power lines and sporadic power outages are likely. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

“Stay away from downed power lines,” the warning said.

The warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m.