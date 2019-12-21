Honolulu firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in Manoa

Honolulu firefighters are responding to a two-alarm building fire in Manoa.

The Honolulu Fire Department sent 11 units with 43 personnel to Kanu Street with the first unit arriving at 1:08 p.m., Capt. Scot Seguirant said. Firefighters got the call at 1:05 p.m., and when firefighters arrived three minutes later they discovered a single-story home engulfed in flames, Seguirant said.

The estimated cost of damage and cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

