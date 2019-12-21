Honolulu firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in Manoa

Honolulu firefighters are responding to a two-alarm building fire in Manoa.
The Honolulu Fire Department sent 11 units with 43 personnel to Kanu Street with the first unit arriving at 1:08 p.m., Capt. Scot Seguirant said. Firefighters got the call at 1:05 p.m., and when firefighters arrived three minutes later they discovered a single-story home engulfed in flames, Seguirant said.
The estimated cost of damage and cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
———
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.