Local comedian Mel Cabang dies in Las Vegas after heart bypass surgery

Local comedian Mel Cabang died this afternoon in Las Vegas, several days after heart bypass surgery, according to a family friend.

Cabang’s death came as a surprise to his wife.

“She did not expect him to not survive,” said family friend Ray Sagum.

Sagum said she had been with Cabang for a few days after his surgery on Wednesday and that he was getting ready to move rooms within the hospital.

“She went home, and she ended up taking a shower and she took a short nap, and that’s when they called her,” he said. “If she thought he was critical and thought he was going to pass, she wouldn’t have gone home to shower.”

Sagum said he had spoken to Cabang before the surgery and noted that he had a difficult time breathing.

“He had a gig in Hilo that he had to cancel because of his condition,” Sagum said.

Cabang had also acted, appearing in shows such as “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.” He was in his 70s.