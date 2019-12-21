comscore Letters: Artificial turf as fake as our ‘leaders;’ Kudos to Ed Case; Ige’s proposal omits TMT | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Artificial turf as fake as our ‘leaders;’ Kudos to Ed Case; Ige’s proposal omits TMT

  • Today
  • Updated 6:32 p.m.

Artificial turf to replace a little here and there of the natural flora of Hawaii — ah, the magnificence of our elected representatives; Mahalo to Congressman Ed Case for his unwavering support of bills to benefit citizens of Hawaii; Gov. David Ige forgot about the $10 million he will need to babysit the Thirty Meter Telescope protesters. Read more

