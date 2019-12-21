Letters: Artificial turf as fake as our ‘leaders;’ Kudos to Ed Case; Ige’s proposal omits TMT

Artificial turf to replace a little here and there of the natural flora of Hawaii — ah, the magnificence of our elected representatives; Mahalo to Congressman Ed Case for his unwavering support of bills to benefit citizens of Hawaii; Gov. David Ige forgot about the $10 million he will need to babysit the Thirty Meter Telescope protesters. Read more

Artificial turf as fake as ‘our supposed leaders’

Artificial turf to replace a little here and there of the natural flora of Hawaii — ah, the magnificence of our elected representatives.

But that makes sense, considering the current hegemony represents an artificial representation of the native culture of Hawaii. No? Oh wait, let us not speak of native culture or native plants — “we” already settled that issue.

Let’s continue looking the other way and focus on something non-native and more artificial in Hawaii. Better to maintain our group-think delusions and allow fake grass to grow as real like the colony we represent.

In spite of the existence of native plants of Hawaii capable of thriving in virtually any climate-appropriate environment, our supposed leaders naturally look for solutions outside Hawaii’s majestic beauty, and to seek it in the fake. They represent.

Gerry Peñaflor

Kapolei

Kudos to Case on bills to cope with dementia

Caregiving for people with Alzheimer’s and related dementias is one of the hardest responsibilities. Today, there are 65,000 caregivers for over 29,000 people of Hawaii who have Alzheimer’s and these dementias.

With this in mind, “hat’s off” with a mahalo to Congressman Ed Case for his unwavering support of bills to benefit citizens of Hawaii. The U.S. House has voted to approve the $350 million Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding increase, and $10 million to implement the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act.

Calvin M. Hara

Executive director/administrator, Manoa Cottage

Pharmacy students get deserved recognition

I attended the Dec. 4 dedication of the new building that is the home of the College of Pharmacy at the University of Hawaii-Hilo, as a guest.

What impressed me most about the dedication ceremony was a speech by Professor Bonnie D. Irwin, the new chancellor of the Hilo campus. Instead of the usual obligatory remarks from state and community leaders, Professor Irwin spoke about the students. In her remarks, she asked the students, the “distinguished guests,” to rise so they could be acknowledged by everyone in attendance.

I was very impressed by her remarks and acknowledgement of the true recipients, the students, of the new building. It is refreshing to hear leaders speak simply and directly

Marian Okada

Makiki

No impeachment phrase due to too many offenses

Wonder why there is “No impeachment catchphrase emerging” as headlined atop a recent New York Times story (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 15)?

That’s because one cannot use, “This is the latest in a long series!” By the time that’s uttered, President Donald Trump has done something else, like invite China to interfere in the 2020 elections.

President Trump must be removed from office, because the 2020 election is already “déjà vu all over again” of the 2016 election. Lest we forget, in the investigation of the 2016 election: Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors indicted 34 individuals and three Russian businesses on charges ranging from computer hacking to conspiracy and financial crimes. Those indictments led to seven guilty pleas and five people sentenced to prison.

With such a stream of wrongdoing, here’s a catchphrase: “Throw the bum out!”

Jo-Ann Adams

Waikiki

Gov’s budget proposal omits TMT protest funds

Regarding the state budget article on the front page (“Ige proposes funding for schools, jail replacment,” Dec. 17)”: Gov. David Ige forgot about the $10 million he will need to babysit the Thirty Meter Telescope protesters on the Big Island.

Or maybe he will solve it by then.

Steven M. Nakamura

Kapolei

