comscore Ocean Watch: Mystery fish revealed as red emperor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Ocean Watch

Ocean Watch: Mystery fish revealed as red emperor

  • By Susan Scott, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Emperor fish are tropical reef inhabitants, hanging out near, or just outside, coral reefs. Read more

Previous Story
Man charged with arson in Volcano fire

Scroll Up