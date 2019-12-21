comscore Eran Ganot’s status still in doubt for Diamond Head Classic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Eran Ganot’s status still in doubt for Diamond Head Classic

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Head coach Eran Ganot was involved in the Hawaii basketball team’s two-hour practice on Friday, but it still has not been determined if he will be on the sidelines for the coming Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Read more

