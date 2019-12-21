Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball loses to Arkansas-Monticello
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
The Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team dropped its first game in the Hoops in Hawaii Classic, losing to Arkansas-Monticello 80-63 on Friday at the Hawaii Convention Center.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
The Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team dropped its first game in the Hoops in Hawaii Classic, losing to Arkansas-Monticello 80-63 on Friday at the Hawaii Convention Center.
The Sharks fell to 3-6 overall, while the Boll Weevils improved to 10-2.
KJ Lesure scored 29 points and Justin Slocum added 17 for Arkansas-Monticello.
Jacob Foy led Hawaii Pacific with 10 points.
Hawaii Pacific plays Simon Fraser today.
Hawaii Hilo men defeat Saint Martin’s
The Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team cruised to a 77-70 victory against Saint Martin’s on Friday at the Hawaii Convention Center.
Elisha Duplechan led the Vulcans offense with 21 points.
Two Vulcans added double-doubles, with Sasa Vuksanovic scoring 15 points with 14 rebounds and Kupaa Harrison finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Hawaii Hilo improved to 3-4 overall and the Saints fell to 4-6.
Hawaii Hilo continues tournament play against Alaska Anchorage this afternoon at the Hawaii Convention Center.