Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball loses to Arkansas-Monticello

The Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team dropped its first game in the Hoops in Hawaii Classic, losing to Arkansas-Monticello 80-63 on Friday at the Hawaii Convention Center.

The Sharks fell to 3-6 overall, while the Boll Weevils improved to 10-2.

KJ Lesure scored 29 points and Justin Slocum added 17 for Arkansas-Monticello.

Jacob Foy led Hawaii Pacific with 10 points.

Hawaii Pacific plays Simon Fraser today.

Hawaii Hilo men defeat Saint Martin’s

The Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team cruised to a 77-70 victory against Saint Martin’s on Friday at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Elisha Duplechan led the Vulcans offense with 21 points.

Two Vulcans added double-doubles, with Sasa Vuksanovic scoring 15 points with 14 rebounds and Kupaa Harrison finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Hawaii Hilo improved to 3-4 overall and the Saints fell to 4-6.

Hawaii Hilo continues tournament play against Alaska Anchorage this afternoon at the Hawaii Convention Center.