comscore Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball loses to Arkansas-Monticello | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball loses to Arkansas-Monticello

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team dropped its first game in the Hoops in Hawaii Classic, losing to Arkansas-Monticello 80-63 on Friday at the Hawaii Convention Center. Read more

Scoreboard - Dec. 20, 2019
Television and radio - Dec. 21, 2019

