Saint Louis preps for GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in Las Vegas

The Saint Louis Crusaders are rested, healed and ready.

They just won’t have one of the nation’s top linebackers in uniform when they face St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) today in the GEICO State Champion Bowl Series in Las Vegas.

With Jordan Botelho back home in Honolulu, Coach Cal Lee and the Crusaders are counting on the next man up, Laakea Louis, a sophomore linebacker.

There’s plenty of depth and talent on the defensive side of the ball for Saint Louis, and Lee noted earlier in the week that the Crusaders could make a multitude of adjustments, including the use of defensive linemen like Darrell Masaniai at outside linebacker.

Whatever the tweaks, Saint Louis — which enters the game with a 38-game win streak — won’t be in usual mode on defense, the cornerstone of its 12-0 mark and ILH and Open Division state titles. And a No. 7 national ranking.

There’s plenty of prep time, though. While No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (14-0) rallied to edge Orlando Edgewater 28-23 for the Florida state 7A championship last week, Saint Louis was studying from afar. The Crusaders watched the game on TV. Took notes. The film room next to the practice field at Kalaepohaku has been well used in the three weeks since Saint Louis topped Kahuku 45-6 in the state final.

St. Thomas Aquinas senior quarterback Zion Turner has been especially efficient. Turner has passed for 1,641 yards with 23 TDs and just seven picks in 234 pass attempts. He was named the MaxPreps Player of the Game against Orlando Edgewater with 13-for-20 passing, 112 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 72 yards and two TDs on 11 carries.

Saint Louis’ offense will be tested by a St. Thomas Aquinas defense that made a big stand in the final drive by Orlando Edgewater. Georgia signee Marcus Rosemy, the Raiders’ standout wide receiver, entered as a defender and came up with an interception on the game’s final play.

Anthony Hankerson ran for a game-high 190 yards on 27 carries in the win.

After the Crusaders finished finals, flew to Las Vegas on Wednesday and studied St. Thomas Aquinas, the game is another final exam unto itself.

They spent part of Thursday touring the UNLV campus. Then more film study. Practice.

“We toured the academic facilities, which was good,” said safety Kamo‘i Latu, who signed with Utah on Wednesday.

“The part I liked the most is the (breakfast) buffet,” defensive tackle and Cal signee Stanley McKenzie said. “We had a great practice. My favorite thing about this trip is spending time with my brothers, making memories and just being able to play one last game with all my brothers, especially my fellow 2020 brothers. We’re going to play our last game in a Saint Louis jersey and we are going to go out with a bang!”

The last time some of Saint Louis’ offensive standouts were on the mainland, they played for a 7-on-7 team that finished third out of 32 teams in Florida last summer. QB Jayden de Laura and receivers Roman Wilson, Matt Sykes, Koali Nishigaya and Isaac Silva generated a monster season through the air. Nishigaya provided huge contributions in many of Saint Louis’ biggest games.

“We’re just bonding as a team, cherishing our time together,” the senior said. “We’re just here to handle business.”