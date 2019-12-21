Scoreboard – Dec. 21, 2019

TODAY
BASKETBALL
>> College men: D2 Power Invitational—Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3:30 p.m., at Blaisdell Arena; Simon Fraser vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5:45 p.m., at Hawaii Convention Center.
>> High school Preseason boys: ‘Iolani Classic–15th place, Mililani vs. Moanalua, 9 a.m.; 13th place, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 10:30 a.m.; 11th place, Mid-Pacific vs. Kaiser, noon; Consolation, Damien vs. Tsinghua, 1:30 p.m.; Seventh place, Garfield vs. Kalani, 3:30 p.m.; Fifth place Archbishop Wood vs. Mount Vernon, 5 p.m.; Third place, Jefferson/Oakhill loser vs. Long Island Lutheran 6:30 p.m.; Championship, Jefferson/Oakhill winner vs. Wasatch, 8 p.m.; games at ‘Iolani gym.
>> ILH Division I girls: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 11;30 a.m.; Punahou at Maryknoll, 1 p.m.
>> ILH Division II girls: ‘Iolani I-AA at Damien, 10 a.m.; Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, 10 a.m.; Mid-Pacific at Hanalani, 11:30 a.m.
>> ILH Division III girls: Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 10 a.m., at Hanalani; La Pietra at St. Andrew’s, 10 a.m.
SOCCER
>> ILH girls: Kamehameha at Punahou II, 9 a.m.; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
>> College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic–Houston vs. Portland, 10 a.m.; Georgia State vs. Boise State, noon; Ball State vs. Washington, 4:30 p.m.; Hawaii vs. UTEP, 6:30 p.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center.
>> College women: Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
BASKETBALL
ILH Junior Varsity Boys
>> Hawaii Baptist 45, University 35
OIA Varsity Girls
>> Radford 58, Campbell 28
Top Scorers — Radford: Angela Howell 11, Angel Asaah 11.
OIA Junior Varsity Girls
>> Radford 56, Campbell 34
HIGH SCHOOL PREP
Thursday
Varsity boys
>> Kahuku 48, Saint Louis 19
‘IOLANI CLASSIC
Friday
Semifinal
Wasatch 68, Long Island Lutheran 58
Top Scorers — Wasatch: Caleb Lohner 14, Leonardo Colimerio 13, Richard Isaacs Jr. 13, Mike Saunders 11, Richie Saunders 11. Long Island Lutheran: Andre Curbelo 24, Zed Key 19.
Consolation
Archbishop Wood 75, Garfield 70
Top Scorers — Archbishop: Marcus Randolph 19, Rahsool Diggins 17, Jaylen Stinson 15, Daeshon Sepherd 14, Muneer Newton 10. Garfield: Tari Eason 35, Koren Johnson 17.
Mount Vernon 77, Kalani 34
Top Scorers — Mount Vernon: Demarley Taylor 18, Troy Hupstead 17.
Kamehameha 72, Moanalua 57
Top Scorers — Moanalua: Geremy Robinson 20, Kyle Hughley 15, Elijah McGruder 15. Kamehameha: Kordel Ng 18, EJ Kapihe 12, Xavier Lever 11.
‘Iolani 41, Mililani 39
Top Scorers — Mililani: Kanoa Gibson 17. ‘Iolani: Wes Yamada 15, Nick Cheung 12.
Tsinghua 50, Kaiser 30
Top Scorers — Tsinghua: Xie Li Yon Gwei 16, Shi Kui 15.
Damien 63, Mid-Pacific 40
Top Scorers — Damien: Hayden Bayudan 18, Bryce Forbes 12, Tino Atonio 11, Jake Holtz 10.
WORLD SURF LEAGUE
Final 2019 rankings
Men’s championship tour Top 22
1. Italo Ferreira, Brazil, 59,740 points
2. Gabriel Medina, Brazil, 56,475
3. Jordy Smith, South Africa, 49, 985
4. Filipe Toledo, Brazil, 49,145
5. Kolohe Andino, California, 46,655
6. Kanoa Igarashi, Japan, 40,185
7. John John Florence, Hawaii, 37,700
8. Kelly Slater, Florida, 4,845
9. Owen Wright, Australia, 34,780
10. Jeremy Flores, France, 32,515
11. Julian Wilson, Australia, 31,515
12. Seth Moniz, Hawaii, 29,525
13. Michel Bourez, Tahiti, 29,315
14. (tie) Ryan Callinan, Australia, 27, 535
14. (tie) Jack Freestone, Australia, 27, 535
16. Griffin Colapinto, California, 27,450
17. Caio Ibelli, Brazil, 26, 885
18. Wade Carmichael, Australia, 26,760
19. Adrian Buchan, Australia, 25,630
20. Conner Coffin, California, 23,345
21. Peterson Crisanto, Brazil, 23,345
22. Yago Dora, Brazil, 22,780
Men’s qualifying series Top 11
1. Frederico Morais, Portugal, 26,400
2. Jadson Andre, Brazil, 23,800
3. Yago Dora, Brazil, 23,200
4. Matthew McGillivray, South Africa, 22,580
5. Jack Robinson, Australia, 21,930
6. Alex Ribeiro, Brazil, 21,580
7. Miguel Pupo, Brazil, 21,000
8. Ethan Ewing, Australia, 20,400
9. Connor O’Leary, Australia, 19,650
10. Deivid Silva, Brazil, 18.650
11. Morgan Cibilic, Australia, 18,100
Women’s championship tour Top 10
1. Carissa Moore, Hawaii, 59,940
2. Caroline Marks, Florida, 55,545
3. Lakey Peterson, California, 55,125
4. Stephanie Gilmore, Australia, 49,810
5. Sally Fitzgibbons, Australia, 49,950
6. Tatiana Weston-Webb, Brazil, 41,560
7. Courtney Conlogue, California, 41,080
8. Johanne Defay, France, 38,085
9. Malia Manuel, Hawaii, 35,155
10. Nikki Van Dijk, Australia, 28,625
Women’s qualifying series Top 7
1. Isabelle Nichols, Australia, 23,900
2. Bronte Macauley, Australia, 22,050
3. Sage Erickson, California, 19,600
4. Tatiana Weston-Webb, Brazil, 18.400
5. Brisa Hennessy, Costa Rica, 16.350
6. Macy Callaghan, Austraila, 14,900
7. Keely Andrew, Australia, 14,250
Notes:
The 32 men’s surfers above qualified for the 2020 championship tour. Dora’s double qualification opened the door for Cibilic, No. 11 on the QS. In the near future, the WSL will choose two wild cards to make a total of 34 competitors.
The 16 women’s surfers above qualified for the 2020 championship tour. Weston-Webb’s double qualification opened the door for Andrew, No. 7 on the QS. In the near future, the WSL will choose one wild-card woman to make a total of 17 competitors.
