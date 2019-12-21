Scoreboard – Dec. 21, 2019

TODAY

BASKETBALL

>> College men: D2 Power Invitational—Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3:30 p.m., at Blaisdell Arena; Simon Fraser vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5:45 p.m., at Hawaii Convention Center.

>> High school Preseason boys: ‘Iolani Classic–15th place, Mililani vs. Moanalua, 9 a.m.; 13th place, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 10:30 a.m.; 11th place, Mid-Pacific vs. Kaiser, noon; Consolation, Damien vs. Tsinghua, 1:30 p.m.; Seventh place, Garfield vs. Kalani, 3:30 p.m.; Fifth place Archbishop Wood vs. Mount Vernon, 5 p.m.; Third place, Jefferson/Oakhill loser vs. Long Island Lutheran 6:30 p.m.; Championship, Jefferson/Oakhill winner vs. Wasatch, 8 p.m.; games at ‘Iolani gym.

>> ILH Division I girls: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 11;30 a.m.; Punahou at Maryknoll, 1 p.m.

>> ILH Division II girls: ‘Iolani I-AA at Damien, 10 a.m.; Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, 10 a.m.; Mid-Pacific at Hanalani, 11:30 a.m.

>> ILH Division III girls: Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 10 a.m., at Hanalani; La Pietra at St. Andrew’s, 10 a.m.

SOCCER

>> ILH girls: Kamehameha at Punahou II, 9 a.m.; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

>> College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic–Houston vs. Portland, 10 a.m.; Georgia State vs. Boise State, noon; Ball State vs. Washington, 4:30 p.m.; Hawaii vs. UTEP, 6:30 p.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> College women: Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

BASKETBALL

ILH Junior Varsity Boys

>> Hawaii Baptist 45, University 35

OIA Varsity Girls

>> Radford 58, Campbell 28

Top Scorers — Radford: Angela Howell 11, Angel Asaah 11.

OIA Junior Varsity Girls

>> Radford 56, Campbell 34

HIGH SCHOOL PREP

Thursday

Varsity boys

>> Kahuku 48, Saint Louis 19

‘IOLANI CLASSIC

Friday

Semifinal

Wasatch 68, Long Island Lutheran 58

Top Scorers — Wasatch: Caleb Lohner 14, Leonardo Colimerio 13, Richard Isaacs Jr. 13, Mike Saunders 11, Richie Saunders 11. Long Island Lutheran: Andre Curbelo 24, Zed Key 19.

Consolation

Archbishop Wood 75, Garfield 70

Top Scorers — Archbishop: Marcus Randolph 19, Rahsool Diggins 17, Jaylen Stinson 15, Daeshon Sepherd 14, Muneer Newton 10. Garfield: Tari Eason 35, Koren Johnson 17.

Mount Vernon 77, Kalani 34

Top Scorers — Mount Vernon: Demarley Taylor 18, Troy Hupstead 17.

Kamehameha 72, Moanalua 57

Top Scorers — Moanalua: Geremy Robinson 20, Kyle Hughley 15, Elijah McGruder 15. Kamehameha: Kordel Ng 18, EJ Kapihe 12, Xavier Lever 11.

‘Iolani 41, Mililani 39

Top Scorers — Mililani: Kanoa Gibson 17. ‘Iolani: Wes Yamada 15, Nick Cheung 12.

Tsinghua 50, Kaiser 30

Top Scorers — Tsinghua: Xie Li Yon Gwei 16, Shi Kui 15.

Damien 63, Mid-Pacific 40

Top Scorers — Damien: Hayden Bayudan 18, Bryce Forbes 12, Tino Atonio 11, Jake Holtz 10.

WORLD SURF LEAGUE

Final 2019 rankings

Men’s championship tour Top 22

1. Italo Ferreira, Brazil, 59,740 points

2. Gabriel Medina, Brazil, 56,475

3. Jordy Smith, South Africa, 49, 985

4. Filipe Toledo, Brazil, 49,145

5. Kolohe Andino, California, 46,655

6. Kanoa Igarashi, Japan, 40,185

7. John John Florence, Hawaii, 37,700

8. Kelly Slater, Florida, 4,845

9. Owen Wright, Australia, 34,780

10. Jeremy Flores, France, 32,515

11. Julian Wilson, Australia, 31,515

12. Seth Moniz, Hawaii, 29,525

13. Michel Bourez, Tahiti, 29,315

14. (tie) Ryan Callinan, Australia, 27, 535

14. (tie) Jack Freestone, Australia, 27, 535

16. Griffin Colapinto, California, 27,450

17. Caio Ibelli, Brazil, 26, 885

18. Wade Carmichael, Australia, 26,760

19. Adrian Buchan, Australia, 25,630

20. Conner Coffin, California, 23,345

21. Peterson Crisanto, Brazil, 23,345

22. Yago Dora, Brazil, 22,780

Men’s qualifying series Top 11

1. Frederico Morais, Portugal, 26,400

2. Jadson Andre, Brazil, 23,800

3. Yago Dora, Brazil, 23,200

4. Matthew McGillivray, South Africa, 22,580

5. Jack Robinson, Australia, 21,930

6. Alex Ribeiro, Brazil, 21,580

7. Miguel Pupo, Brazil, 21,000

8. Ethan Ewing, Australia, 20,400

9. Connor O’Leary, Australia, 19,650

10. Deivid Silva, Brazil, 18.650

11. Morgan Cibilic, Australia, 18,100

Women’s championship tour Top 10

1. Carissa Moore, Hawaii, 59,940

2. Caroline Marks, Florida, 55,545

3. Lakey Peterson, California, 55,125

4. Stephanie Gilmore, Australia, 49,810

5. Sally Fitzgibbons, Australia, 49,950

6. Tatiana Weston-Webb, Brazil, 41,560

7. Courtney Conlogue, California, 41,080

8. Johanne Defay, France, 38,085

9. Malia Manuel, Hawaii, 35,155

10. Nikki Van Dijk, Australia, 28,625

Women’s qualifying series Top 7

1. Isabelle Nichols, Australia, 23,900

2. Bronte Macauley, Australia, 22,050

3. Sage Erickson, California, 19,600

4. Tatiana Weston-Webb, Brazil, 18.400

5. Brisa Hennessy, Costa Rica, 16.350

6. Macy Callaghan, Austraila, 14,900

7. Keely Andrew, Australia, 14,250

Notes:

The 32 men’s surfers above qualified for the 2020 championship tour. Dora’s double qualification opened the door for Cibilic, No. 11 on the QS. In the near future, the WSL will choose two wild cards to make a total of 34 competitors.

The 16 women’s surfers above qualified for the 2020 championship tour. Weston-Webb’s double qualification opened the door for Andrew, No. 7 on the QS. In the near future, the WSL will choose one wild-card woman to make a total of 17 competitors.