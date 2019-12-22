Coastal flooding likely this week during peak high tides

The National Weather Service said coastal flooding across the state is likely this week during peak high tides.

“There will be unusually high water levels during peak high tides this week. Breezy south winds Tuesday and Christmas Day may increase the wave run-up along south-facing shores. The threat of coastal flooding will diminish next weekend as the peak daily tides subside,” the National Weather Service said in a statement this afternoon.

Impacts made include flooding of low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps, coastal infrastructure and beaches that are normally dry.