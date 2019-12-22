Search for missing Hawaii island boy, 6, moves into third day

Police on Hawaii island are continuing to search today for a 6-year-old boy with autism who has been missing for three days.

Benjamin “Benny” Rapoza was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday at a residence in the 2100 block of Kalanianaole Street in Hilo, police said.

He is described as 3 feet tall and about 50 pounds with a slim build, short brown hair, brown eyes, and a fair complexion. Police said he was last seen wearing only a diaper.

Police added that Rapoza has been diagnosed with nonverbal autism.

On Saturday, rain and large ocean swells hampered part of the search, forcing the Hawaii Fire Department’s rescue vessel to return to shore.

Police said besides officers and firefighters, multiple other agencies assisted in Saturday’s search, including Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the U.S. Coast Guard, and “Team Adam” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Community members from Keaukaha and Hilo also volunteered to search, police said.

Police asked anyone who may have seen Benjamin or who has information on his whereabouts to call detective BJ Sagon at 808-961-8883 or email bobbie-jo.sagon@hawaiicounty.gov.