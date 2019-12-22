Suspect at large after firing shots at group in Waianae

Police were searching for a 28-year-old man who police said fired multiple shots from a rifle at three people in Waianae.
Police said the suspect fired the gun at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday at a 22-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys.
No injuries were reported. The suspect fled before police arrived and his whereabouts were unknown.
Police opened a first-degree attempted murder investigation.
