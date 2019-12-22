Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

COMMUNITY

>> Moku ‘O Wailuku Ahupua‘a sign project will hold its second community meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at the J. Walter Cameron Center “to continue the conversation on the Wailuku ahupuaa” that comprises Wailuku, Waikapu, Waiehu, Waihee and Kahului to help determine where new ahupuaa signs will be installed. Info: 385-0731 or info@mauifoodtechnology.org.

>> Maui Nui Marine Resource Council presents Duane Sparkman, assistant chief engineer and landscaping manager at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, who will discuss herbicide and pesticide alternatives to prevent ocean pollution as part of the Know Your Ocean Speaker Series at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center. Admission is free; reservations encouraged due to limited seating. Info: bit.ly/DuaneSparkman.

>> West Maui Taxpayers Association’s annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Lahaina Civic Center will feature board election, discussion of regional issues and projects, and comments from elected officials, with free food service at 5 p.m. Info: westmaui.org or 661-7990.

>> Lahaina Town Holiday Lights: Banyan Tree Park lights up for the season from 6 p.m.- midnight through Jan. 5.

>> Holiday Cleanup and Beach Yoga: Join Maui Ocean Center’s Marine Institute from 8-10 a.m. today at Kealia Coastal Boardwalk on North Kihei Road to help cleanup the beach and reef.

>> Maui Sunday Market: Find food trucks, product vendors, entertainment and more from 4-8 p.m. Sundays at the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot. Free admission.

>> Guided bird walk: Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday and Dec. 31 at Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, Maui Veterans Highway, Milepost 6. Bring binoculars, water, sturdy shoes. Cost: Free. Info: 875-1582.

>> Christmas Eve Service and Choir: Unity Church of Maui celebrates with Christmas carols and an inspiring message at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Iao Theater in Wailuku. Free admission.

>> Candlelit Tours at Baldwin Home: Step back in time with docent-led tours and refreshments on the front lanai of the Baldwin Home Museum in the heart of historic Lahaina from 6-8:30 p.m. Fridays. Cost: $8 ages 13+; $6 kamaaina, military, seniors; free for ages 12 and under. Info: lahainarestoration.org or 661-3262.

>> Maui Humane Society: Adopt any animal through Christmas Eve and Santa’s elves will deliver them to homes in Central, Upcountry and South Maui on Christmas morning for a $100 donation; adoption fees sponsored by Savitt Family Foundation. Get 50% off pet microchipping from Dec. 26-31. Info: 877-3680.

MUSIC

>> Steve Earle: The Grammy-winning rock/country/folk singer and songwriter performs 7:30 p.m. Friday at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Cost: $30-$65.

>> War: The multiplatinum-selling Grammy-winning band for such songs as “Low Rider,” “Cisco Kid” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends” hits MACC’s Castle Theater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with orchestra-level dance floor. Cost: $15-$125.

>> HAPA: The original duo of Barry Flanagan and Keli‘i Kaneali‘i perform 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Cost: $35-$65.

COMEDY

>> JP Sears: Enjoy “A Night of Conscious Comedy” with the standup comedian and guest Ted Anderson at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Cost. $52-$103.

>> Tom Segura: The actor/comedian/writer known for his Netflix specials brings his Take It Down Tour to the MACC’s Castle Theater at 7 p.m. Dec. 29. Cost: $50-$100.

>> Pauly Shore: A night of comedy with the actor and comedian at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at Iao Theatre Cost: $40.50-$49.50. Info: 242-6969 or mauionstage.com.

STAGE

>> “The Reluctant Elf”: Buddy the Elf tries to convince his daughter how great it is to be an elf in this sing-along musical at 1 and 7:30 p.m. today at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Road. Cost: $20 adults, $15 keiki. Info: 463-6550 or proartsmaui.com.

EXHIBITS

>> “The Forgotten War Revisited”: Panels detailing the history of the Korean War with artifacts from the personal collections of Korean War Veteran Association members. Open noon to 4 p.m. weekdays, through Friday, at Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, 665 Kahului Beach Road. Free admission. Info: nvmc.org.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 242-SHOW (7469) or visit mauiarts.org.