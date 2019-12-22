No injuries in house fires in Ewa Beach and Manoa

Honolulu firefighters extinguished house fires in Manoa and Ewa Beach on Saturday. Read more

No injuries were reported in either incident.

In Manoa, the Honolulu Fire Department sent 11 units with 43 personnel to 3022 Kanu St., with the first unit arriving at 1:08 p.m., Capt. Scot Seguirant said.

Firefighters arrived to find the single- story house engulfed in flames, but got the blaze under control within 20 minutes, Seguirant said.

Neighbors estimated the flames, which mostly affected the carport at the front of the residence, to be about 20 feet high.

They also said that an elderly woman who was living there died a few weeks ago, but that somebody was still living at the property because garbage bins from the house were still being taken to and from the street.

Capt. Corey Apo said the house was vacant when fire personnel arrived.

The estimated cost of damage and cause of the fire have yet to be determined.

In Ewa Beach at 1:22 p.m., firefighters responded with seven units staffed with 23 personnel to a building fire at 91-200 Hoonua Place. The first unit arrived at 1:29 p.m. to find a two-story single family residence with smoke emanating from the left side of the structure.

The fire was brought under control at 1:41 p.m. and was extinguished at 1:50 p.m.

It was reported that the occupants of the home were not home at the time. A neighbor used a garden hose to control the fire until HFD personnel arrived.

The fire is currently under investigation and a cause has yet to be determined. Fire damage estimates were not available.