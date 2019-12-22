comscore Grant awarded to boost literacy for Hawaii keiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Grant awarded to boost literacy for Hawaii keiki

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.

A $50 million federal grant won by the Hawaii Department of Education will fund a wide-ranging effort to enhance literacy for children “from birth to grade 12,”with a focus on disadvantaged students. Read more

Previous Story
Local comedian Mel Cabang dies in Las Vegas after heart bypass surgery
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales, Oct. 28-Nov. 2

Scroll Up