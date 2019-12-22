Punaluu to Kaaawa residents asked to use water for essential needs during repair work

Update, 5:30 p.m.

Customers from Punaluu to Kaaawa are asked to use water for essential needs only overnight as Board of Water Supply crews continue to repair a 30-inch transmission main break on Kamehameha Highway near Haleaha Road in Punaluu.

Crews are in the process of restoring water service to customers from Punaluu to Kaaawa/Waiole Valley. When service is restored, customers may notice lower than normal water pressures. To help speed up the process and allow area reservoirs to refill, customers in the affected areas are asked to use water sparingly overnight for essential needs only such as cooking, cleaning, and hygiene. Repairs to the main are expected to continue overnight and possibly through Monday.,

The Kaneohe-bound lane of Kamehameha Highway is closed near Haleaha Road. The Kahuku-bound lane is being contra-flowed. Motorists are asked to drive cautiously through the area, expect delays, and use alternate routes if possible.

Previous coverage

Board of Water Supply personnel continue to work on repairs to a broken water main on Kamehameha Highway this afternoon in Punaluu.

The City and County of Honolulu issued an alert at 8:01 a.m. warning motorists that the 30-inch main break near Haleaha Road closed the Kaneohe-bound lane of the highway. The Kahuku-bound lane continues to be contra-flowed, with drivers asked to proceed cautiously through the area and/or use alternate routes, if possible.

A roving water wagon is available to customers who call 748-5000 extension 1. Customers are asked to bring their own buckets and containers.

According to the alert, BWS customers from Punaluu to Kaaawa have been affected by the break. Additional updates will be issued as new information becomes available.