Vital statistics, Dec. 13-19

MARRIAGE LICENSES AND BIRTH CERTIFICATES
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
Marriages
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 13 – 19
>> Llewel Dick Galapon Angala and Jensen Bautista Bilan
>> Alicia Marie Barghout and Nathan Douglas Balcombe
>> Christian James Obadiah Berner and Rebekah Grace Tandberg
>> David Lynn Brewer and Jacqueline Renee Cikos
>> Michael Eugene Carter and Teresa Kay Ritter
>> Shanta Demetrice Dixon and Richard Fells Jr.
>> Brooke Shelley Michi Dombroski and David James Kaiwi Berry
>> Erica Lynn Duran and William Howard Boren II
>> Christopher O’Brian Gadson and Julianne Griswold
>> Sarah Virginia Gow and Reece Owen Kealaulamalamalamaikeoniakekai Foy
>> David Lee Guerrero and Stacy Jemie Minster
>> Lauro Ervey Herrera Jr. and Esbeyde Morales Mondragon
>> Matthew Aaron Hiatt and Anna Kathleen Allen
>> Jason Akira Kawaguchi and Nicolette Ann Jordan
>> Michelle Chessher Kihano and John Thomas Swindle
>> John Manda King and Nadine Leilani Mae Heneralau
>> Robert Rikio Rufino Kono and Michelle Baraoidan Amaral
>> Shawn Sisifo Lauvao and Jessica Marie Bennett
>> Hye La Lee and Hun Dong Yu
>> Emily Summer Manloloyo and Melody Kawahinehoomanaakua Aoki
>> Hartley Ku‘ualohalani Marquez and Ryan Kamamalu McClung
>> Peter John Mckinley and Fairy Lacbay Lagrada
>> Koa Hikurangi Mo‘o and Ihipera Ngaone Brown
>> Joanna Elise Olsen and Justin James Reynolds
>> Reese Tomoyuri Oshiro and Chastine Joy Dela Cruz Baoit
>> Yrns Myko Palomar Palo and Rahmek Emanuel Murphy
>> Claire Eileen Helena Schmidt-Rees and Matthew Lawrence Whitehouse
>> Jayson Alexander Soares and Maresa-Ann Malulani Hiromoto
>> James Thomas Steinhauer and Leeann Ryan
>> Rashay Tenay Stokes and Shantay Michelle Beane
>> Lue Callie Szepieniec and Leroy Wesley Hill Jr.
>> Heather Teneil Taggard and Howard Wayne Earles
>> Rosemarie Lynn Tamayo and Christopher Ken Otoshi
>> Carol Sue Tortoriello and Michael Godino
>> Nathaniel Anthony Trinidad and Noriyuki Miyamoto
>> Richell Ann VanNieuwenhuyzen and Andrew Thomas Arney
>> Jayrald Haru Descartin Watanabe and Nozomi Seko
Births
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 13 – 19
>> Ku‘uleineipwek Apong
>> Kemi Sky Hatsu Baba
>> Jayden Wallace Makanamaikalani Baker-Barro
>> Harper Sage Rissa Bueno
>> Sofia Jade Cappiello
>> Khenton Satoji Gamun Chan
>> Alexander James Chappell
>> Phoenix Kamali‘ikukuluokalani Dela Cruz Clemente
>> Nicholas Alexander Dietrich
>> Locke Michael Rex Graham
>> Maverick Kekamaikaikaikahikiaolani Haitsuka
>> Elena Leigh Hampson
>> Jaia Ani Ingram
>> Lela Faye Keller-Hargrove
>> Royal Mahina Kinney
>> Rosario Ytalia Lewis
>> Carter Michael Lozano
>> Amelia Victoria Macabantad Lucas
>> Branzon Lopaka Moniz
>> Kalani Keoni Montoya
>> Demyanalei Taloha Orichiro-Yosuo
>> Tydus Oliver Park
>> Layla Renae Rivera
>> Addisyn Revae Rude
>> Ozzy Lucius Salazar
>>�Denver Kaleilani Domingo Sandoval
>> Talia Vaimoana-Ikunameilangi Taukolo
>> Naomi Griselda Pascua Tumacder
>> Elizabeth Tate Vail
>> Misha Kay Yamada
>> Gage Ka‘uhane‘okekai Spencer Yuen