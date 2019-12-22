David Shapiro: Inclusive children’s playground can work at Kakaako site

Sometimes it takes a twisting road to reach the right destination. Read more

Sometimes it takes a twisting road to reach the right destination.

That’s the case with the welcome decision by promoters of a controversial “world-class” playground at Ala Moana Beach Park to take their project to Kakaako.

The nonprofit Pa‘ani Kakou, tied to developers of the Park Lane luxury condos at Ala Moana Center, gave in to unrelenting public opposition to the Ala Moana site and said it’s now focused on building the playground at Kakaako Makai Gateway Park near the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center.

It’s a winning solution for all involved if the logistics fall into place.

The idea of a top-notch playground designed to be especially inclusive of children with special needs was always worthy.

The problem was that a brightly colored concrete and plastic structure with zip lines, splash pools and other theme park features was a terrible fit for Ala Moana — our “people’s park” cherished for its natural greenery and open space.

It’s a perfect fit for the Kakaako Gateway Park, recently taken over by the city from the state after years of frustration in dealing with homeless encampments that have overrun the area.

The playground could help spark a renaissance of Kakaako Makai, which is sorely in need of new attractions that draw in the public to reclaim this neglected wasteland that has become such a haven for the homeless.

The playground works especially well in synergy with the Children’s Discovery Center, an excellent learning facility that in its isolation has struggled to survive the rowdiness, filth and vandalism.

More attractions like these, along with city plans to clean up the waterfront park and prepare inland areas for field sports, bring in more public use and security that discourage squatting.

Pa‘ani Kakou is doing it right this time by clearly stating its intentions upfront and inviting public participation in the planning, which has drawn a warm response.

At Ala Moana, the playground was dropped into the park master plan at the last minute and promised fast-tracking by Mayor Kirk Caldwell without a full environmental review.

This upset many longtime park users, who love Ala Moana Park as it is and just want it properly maintained.

There was little visible support for an Ala Moana playground beyond those associated with the Park Lane development, from whom Caldwell and many City Council members received generous campaign donations.

Hopefully, the proposed move to Kakaako will calm the acrimony as we plan for the future of both the Ala Moana and Kakaako parks.

With proper city management after years of state neglect, the Kakaako waterfront and gateway parks have a chance to join Ala Moana Park as defining jewels of urban Honolulu.

Credit Pa‘ani Kakou for seeing the potential and stepping up to help make it happen.